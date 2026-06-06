Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from We Have Reached Five Years: “None of us chose this path, but we don’t have to walk it alone. Seek out other parents. Build connections. Find support in communities like Our Duty, Parents of ROGD Kids, and Beyond Trans. There is strength in coming together and forming new bonds.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, June 5: She Said “I’m Sorry.”

Thursday, June 4: PARANO

Wednesday, June 3: You Will Not Erase our Children

Tuesday, June 2: We Have Reached Five Years!

Monday, June 1: We are the Ones Who Love Them

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

At 14, I endured ‘gender-affirming care.’ I’ll suffer with that for the rest of my life Independent Women by Claire Abernathy, May 26, 2026

A 21-year-of woman shares her story of being put on testosterone at age 14 and having having a double mastectomy shortly after that. She writes: “Imagine getting put on testosterone at 14 years old because doctors convinced you that if you didn’t, you may be suicidal. I cannot restore what doctors removed from me. I cannot recover my original voice. I cannot undo the damage done to my body. But I can tell the truth.”

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org