Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from The Stages of Grief and Living with the Hollow: “When our son told us a few years ago that he had gender dysphoria and felt like a woman trapped in a man’s body, I went through all the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance—not necessarily in that order.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, June 19: Repost: PITT Needs You

Thursday, June 18: Another Unfortunate Story

Tuesday, June 16: The Stages of Grief and Living with the Hollow

Monday, June 15: Did a fender-bender save my daughter from being trans? Part 2

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

FTC alleges influential transgender health organization misled parents about safety of youth treatments By Brittany Miller for Fox News, Published June 17, 2026

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and four Republican-led states sued the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) on Wednesday, alleging the influential medical organization misled parents and doctors about the safety, effectiveness and necessity of transgender medical treatments for minors.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org