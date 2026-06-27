Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from I Miss You: “I miss being able to look at you without cringing. Your artificially hairless face, long unruly hair, clothing that helps you flaunt the bodily effects of hormones that were never supposed to be taken for life - and by males - are stark reminders that you have rejected what Nature bestowed upon you.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, June 26: Repost Dear Elon - Welcome to the World’s Worst Club

Thursday, June 25: Parental Rights for Some but not for all

Wednesday, June 25: FTC sues WPATH

Tuesday, June 23: Body Snatchers

Monday, June 22: I Miss You

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

FTC sues transgender care group, arguing it deceived parents and patients

The Federal Trade Commission is suing the WPATH, arguing that it made deceptive claims in its health care guidelines for transgender children. The group’s members include psychiatrists, surgeons, pediatricians, endocrinologists and primary care doctors who work with transgender patients.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

Can you get a break from trans-ideology on Father’s Day? Nope, according to the New York Times.

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org