Saturday PITT Review - June 8 to 12, 2026
Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.
Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.
Quote of the Week from Swan Interrupted: “Watching your child slowly disappear physically while simultaneously insisting these choices are necessary for survival creates a crushing helplessness.”
PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:
Friday, June 12: Repost: Just Like Other Girls
Thursday, June 11: Did a fender-bender save my daughter from being trans? Part 1
Wednesday, June 10: Cette Montagne Russe Maudiet
Tuesday, June 9: My Experience with a Cryobank
Monday, June 8: Swan Interrupted
IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT
Breaking the Code of Silence on Gender Medicine, by James Meigs for The Wall Street Journal, February 12, 2026
It was obvious that gender transitions for minors were a bad idea. Why did it take so long for medical associations to say so?
IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT
Yes. Just look at those happy losers (i.e. women) who are shielding the man with love.
ORDER PITT’S BOOK
Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.
SHARE YOUR STORY
Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org