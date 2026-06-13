Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from Swan Interrupted: “Watching your child slowly disappear physically while simultaneously insisting these choices are necessary for survival creates a crushing helplessness.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, June 12: Repost: Just Like Other Girls

Thursday, June 11: Did a fender-bender save my daughter from being trans? Part 1

Wednesday, June 10: Cette Montagne Russe Maudiet

Tuesday, June 9: My Experience with a Cryobank

Monday, June 8: Swan Interrupted

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

Breaking the Code of Silence on Gender Medicine, by James Meigs for The Wall Street Journal, February 12, 2026

It was obvious that gender transitions for minors were a bad idea. Why did it take so long for medical associations to say so?

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

Yes. Just look at those happy losers (i.e. women) who are shielding the man with love.

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

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Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org