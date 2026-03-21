Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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senora sangria's avatar
senora sangria
4h

re "Women's Sports is not a para category for men"

True. But guys who want to play in women's sports is a para category for men;

guys who ID as women is a para category for men.

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