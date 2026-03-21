Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from A Tsunami: “I am over 50 years old, and even so, when my son was 22, I saw his life turn upside down. A loving, responsible, intelligent young man changed suddenly. He started painting his hair, taking hormones, getting involved with drugs, alcohol, and endless video games, losing responsibility with work and schedules.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, March 20: Repost: To the New York Times: What happened?

Thursday, March 19: A Tsunami

Wednesday, March 18: The heart dies a slow death

Tuesday, March 17: Lonely Valleys

Monday, March 16: Captured Through a Chat Platform

IN THE NEWS

Sam Harris and Bill Maher discuss trans-ideology and how it’s a hill the Democrats are dying on.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org