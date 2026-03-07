Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences. And it’s working - support for transitioning of children and distressed young adults is crumbling due to evidence-based findings.

Quote of the Week from I’m Tired of Being Judged: “When you fight fiercely for your child and try to navigate something overwhelming and complex, that should not cost your dignity or your friendships.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, March 6: Repost: The Saga of Sage

Thursday, March 5: Happy birthday, Ricky

Wednesday, March 4: I’m Tired of Being Judged

Tuesday, March 3 What She Can Become

Monday, March 2: When Loving Parents Become Distant Strangers

IN THE NEWS

Supreme Court sides with Christian parents in battle over school trans policies. The Washington Post, March 2, 2026

The Supreme Court blocked enforcement for now of California policies that discourage educators from telling parents about a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity without the student’s consent, a win for parents who said it violated their freedom of religion and “parental rights.”

And The WaPo published an opinion piece supporting that decision….

The Supreme Court makes a common-sense decision on parental rights in California

