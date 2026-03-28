Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from Parental Anti-Discrimination Statement: “We reject bigotry against young people who enjoy a variety of interests, hairstyles and clothes, and do not support telling them that these preferences mean they must modify their body parts in order to conform to outdated sex stereotypes.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, March 27: Jalapenos are Trans

Thursday, March 26: Our Sweet Girl

Wednesday, March 25: Parental Anti-Discrimination Statement

Tuesday, March 24: Running Toward Hope

Monday, March 23: My Journey of Forgiveness

IN THE NEWS

Democrats block SAVE America Act amendment to bar transgender athletes in women’s sports. The Hill, March 21, 2026

Apparently this is a hill the Democrats are willing to die on.

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‘Drop the T’ movement gains steam as ex-GLAAD President calls for end to trans youth procedures Lynnwood Times, March 25, 2026

The former president of GLAAD has said the prominent LGBTQ advocacy group erred in supporting the medicalization of children who identify as trans, calling for an end to such treatments even if it means admitting the approach was misguided.

What is the Lynwood Times? And why hasn’t the main stream media covered this?

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Olympic Committee Bars Transgender Athletes From Women’s Events New York Times, March 26, 2026

In a stunning turn of events, the International Olympic Committee rules that men may not compete in women’s Olympic sports.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

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