Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from The Cost of a Broken Bond: “Healthy boundaries, accountability, and personal growth are important. But so are forgiveness, humility and the willingness to repair relationships when possible. Families have always been imperfect, yet they have historically been one of the strongest foundations for resilience, identity, and belonging.”

Special Note: If you are in the Denver ara, check out the Detrans Summit Sunday, April 19th at the Inverness Denver Resort

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, April 3: Repost: A Letter To My Beloved Child

Thursday, April 2: After We Win: Lessons from Lobotomy

Wednesday, April 1: Siblings. Her little brother.

Tuesday, March 31: The Culture’s New Clothes

Monday, March 30: The Cost of a Broken Bond

IN THE NEWS

Fact-Checking Claims About Our American Medical Association Coverage, March 27, 2026

The New York Times’s body of reporting on the American Medical Association’s stance on gender-related care for minors is accurate and factual. Imagine that.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org