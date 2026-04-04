Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Alexander Joseph Hamburger's avatar
Alexander Joseph Hamburger
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Here is link about the meeting between Mehmet Oz and the medical associations.

https://dnyuz.com/2026/03/16/in-tense-meeting-dr-oz-pressed-medical-societies-on-trans-care-for-teens/?utm_source=copilot.com

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