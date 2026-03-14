Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from A Love Letter to Detransitioners: “We are with you as best we can – cheering quietly with you every step of the way - supporting you from afar - because you help fill the holes in our hearts created by the absence of the ones we love.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, March 13: Happy Birthday, Erin Friday

Thursday, March 12: Dear Detransitioner,

Wednesday, March 11: A Love Letter to Detransitioners

Tuesday, March 10: Our Vision

Monday, March 9: The Years That Changed More Than We Could See

IN THE NEWS

Senior HHS official pledges to support minors who regret gender transition Washington Examiner, March 12, 2026

Supporting people who regret medical gender transition procedures, especially minors, is a top priority for the Health and Human Services as announced in a press conference on March 12, Detransitioner Awareness Day.

Events around detransitioning continue. Partners for Ethical Care will be sponsoring After the Gender Experiment: Detransitioners Speak on April 19.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

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Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org