Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from You Are Such an Ass: “And we don’t even know all the effects that chemically interrupting your development has on your brain, but we do know you are in an important time for brain growth and development, and you are causing damage. You are being an ass. Just stop. Please stop.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, May 15: Repost: Dear Concerned Parent

Thursday, May 14: The Power of a Narrative – A Letter From a Gen-X Parent

Wednesday, May 13: Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria: A Hypothesis Worth Examining, Not Dismissing

Tuesday, May 12: You are such an ass

Monday, May 11: The Loving Mom

TRANS COMEDY

Simon’s Life from Saturday Night Live, April 5, 2026

The sketch does not mention “trans” directly, but it targets many of the modern cultural phenomena that surround it, such as polycules and asexual identities. It also pokes fun at autogynephilia.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org