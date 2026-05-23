Saturday PITT Review - May 18 to 22, 2026
Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.
Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.
Quote of the Week from A Day in the Life of the club no one wants to join?": “The story is not over, even after the things that seem like the biggest lines-to-never-be-crossed, are crossed. It's never too late for our kids to come home, come back, to find their way to wholeness.”
PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:
Friday, May 22: California Has Installed Gender Ideology As Its State Religion
Thursday, May 21: A Day in the Life of the club no one wants to join?
Wednesday, May 20: Your Opinion, Please
Tuesday, May 19: My PRO HUMAN flag
Monday, May 18: Fear of hearing a fake name
TRANS COMEDY
Thanks to XX-XY Athletics for introducing podi-him and teaching girls that protecting boy’s feelings is more important then fairness.
IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT
ORDER PITT’S BOOK
Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.
SHARE YOUR STORY
Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org