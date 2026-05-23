Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from A Day in the Life of the club no one wants to join?": “The story is not over, even after the things that seem like the biggest lines-to-never-be-crossed, are crossed. It's never too late for our kids to come home, come back, to find their way to wholeness.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, May 22: California Has Installed Gender Ideology As Its State Religion

Thursday, May 21: A Day in the Life of the club no one wants to join?

Wednesday, May 20: Your Opinion, Please

Tuesday, May 19: My PRO HUMAN flag

Monday, May 18: Fear of hearing a fake name

TRANS COMEDY

Thanks to XX-XY Athletics for introducing podi-him and teaching girls that protecting boy’s feelings is more important then fairness.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org