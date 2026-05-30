Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from There Was No One: “No one. There was no one. Their concern was directed back at me. If I wanted the best outcome for my trans child then I needed to support “him”. That is when I fell. That is when I saw the world open and invert into darkness.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, May 29: Repost: Planned Parenthood-You’ve sold out Women and Children

Thursday, May 28: Seven Years On

Wednesday, May 27: Deep Roots in Shallow Times

Tuesday, May 26: There Was No One

Monday, May 25: Sea of Lies

FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT - SALL GROVER

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

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