Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from Evil Doctors: “The doctor stated that she did not see it as her role to determine whether someone was a suitable candidate for hormone therapy. Rather, she saw her role as providing hormones to pretty much anyone who comes to her.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, May 8: Evil doctors

Thursday, May 7: Open Too Wide and your Brain Falls Out

Wednesday, May 6: Deceived Daughters

Tuesday, May 5: Made to Please at All Costs: The Dopamine Generation

Monday, May 4: Mosaic of Loss

IN THE NEWS

Trump Administration Investigating Smith College Over Transgender Admissions, The New York Times, May 5, 2026

Doesn’t the Trump administration have anything better to do than go after these poor trans-women, is an argument frequently made on the left. Per the NYT, some feminists “feared the change (i.e. the enrollment of transgender students) would chip away at a protected space for biological women.” Yes, exactly that.

And how can Smith be classified as women's college if it admits men? That’s an easy one - change the definition of women to include men who “identify” as women so, if you believe this, it’s still a women’s college. And if you don’t? Let’s just say the number of colleges exclusive to people without a penis has been reduced by one.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

In other news, woman signed by women’s soccer team. You go, girl.

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org