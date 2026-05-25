As the tsunami of support for trans-ideology recedes and the waves of logic and science start to roll in, we moms and dads stand with our feet planted in the trough created in that wake. As country after country shutter gender ‘care’ clinics and direct teachers to instruct ‘biology not ideology’ in the classrooms, we stand – our heads just barely reaching above the water. As ‘gender care’ doctors and affirming therapists slink quietly under the waves, hoping no one will notice – our feet remain planted. As landslide lawsuits are won citing ‘medical harm’, we don’t move an inch. As the schools of sparkle friends glide on to the next sparkly object, we silently observe. Our faces pointed directly into the rains, the sun baking on the back of our aged heads, our feet stuck in these murky waters – we remain for one reason and one reason only: You.

We remain because we know that no matter your age now, dear child, we will be your parents until the day we leave this earth. We are in it for the long haul because, as hard as we try, we just can’t leave you behind. So as the rest of the world starts to move on from the Gale Storm of Trans - we assess these fading winds and recessing waters while observing the lies that stirred up this ferocious storm that swept you and your friends up in it. We do this with the hope that the gentle light of truth can finally be seen in the midst of this monstrous sea of lies that is finally starting to recede.

In order to see the truth, of course, we have to first swim with you through the sea of lies:

Lie # 1: Gender is assigned at birth

Since the invention of the sonogram, all research has proven that sex is delineated at the moment of conception and can be determined with 100% accuracy all throughout a pregnancy. At birth, doctors do not ‘assign’ anything, rather they observe the external organs of the baby and then mark the certification as such. There is no gender ‘assigned’ at birth.

You may have heard about ‘some’ babies that are born with male and female external organs so the doctor ‘must be’ assigning a sex. In the extremely rare (fewer than .01%) occasion when this happens, it is considered a medical condition – similar to when people are born with extra limbs. It is not, as Trans activists argue, an indication of a gender confused baby. There is always a dominant sex that can be observed externally and a final determination is conducted with a DNA test. In truth, the advancement of science today makes it so that now - more than ever – nurses, midwives, doctors, and anyone with two eyes can, with 100% accuracy, observe the sex of the baby.

So, no, there are no such thing as a trans-babies.

Lie #2 Doctors & therapists are gods

You have been told – by direct words, subtle implication, authoritative tone and made-up scientific ‘research’ – that Doctors can create life. I am sorry to tell you that this is also a lie. On the therapist side, the psychiatrist claims to ‘see’ you as a transgender child when people who have known you your entire life cannot. They say they are an ‘ally’ of yours and so they claim to know how to care for you so much better than the family that birthed, raised, and loves you to the moon and back.

They imply they are magical beings, able to ‘read’ your soul and further destabilize your fragile mental state by saying that you are not a young man with mental health issues, but rather, your body needs to be changed to match the image in your mind. They encourage the ‘death’ of your healthy maleness and encourage you to exhibit your inner, womanly self. Essentially, they are encouraging your unhealthy thoughts by supporting experimentation on your healthy body.

Like the stories you used to like to read in middle school about evil child catchers, this is quackery driven by hubris only known to mythical gods.

In similar God-like audacity, surgeons chop off healthy body parts or perform experimental surgeries to add on other parts claiming to heal the patient on the table. While they haven’t gotten to you, personally, you have admired the ‘creations’ of new bodies you see in your online community. In reality, these unethical doctors are not ‘healing’ your sparkle friends. Instead, they are creating sick bodies to match the unstable minds.

This obvious negation of the Hippocratic oath is difficult for you to grasp as you always think people were ‘good’ underneath and that they ultimately have your best interest at heart. Your kind heart just can’t see that Doctors are in it not to help you but to help themselves.

In fact, the ugly underbelly of the medical institution is so horrific that many other people have a hard time believing it. Like you, they find it extremely difficult to believe that doctors are too stupid to realize that damaging a body will heal a fragile mind. It is even more difficult to believe that medical professionals are handing out prescriptions without acknowledging the long-term ramifications, providing ‘therapy’ sessions that do nothing but drive you further into a rabbit hole, and chopping off healthy body parts creating lifelong patients and destroying the lives of the people seeking help.

They do this for monetary gain, to get on talk shows, for professional and political acknowledgement, to be interviewed as a ‘leader’ in the field of ‘gender medicine’ – all while using the defense ‘I am just doing what I’m told I should do’ by the trans-contingent. Stop and think: where you have heard that defense before?

Trans doctors are not, like gods, creating new ‘transwomen.’ Rather, they are destroying the lives of mentally fragile boys and young men.

Lie #3 - Do you want a dead son or a live daughter?

This Hobson’s Choice blithely handed out to us when we went to support you in getting help is not actually a question but the lie onto itself. Translating this phrase for the truth, that quack we met with should have told us: we have zero evidence that we can help your son, but we will authoritatively say we can. We will proceed with experimental surgeries and prescribe off market drugs so that his healthy body will no longer look like a young man’s – though, of course, we know he won’t actually become a girl. Instead, in his mind which will become fogged over with the experimental cocktail of estrogen, puberty blockers, and anti-depressants we will prescribe, he will believe he is a girl.

This, in turn, will delude him into thinking he is better until he realizes he is irreversibly infertile, unable to have sexual function, starting early Alzheimer’s and is going blind. If he happens to die early – it will be from heart, kidney, brain, or other organ damage; but rest assured, he will have a decreased chance of dying from suicide.

Why, you demand, would someone possibly want to harm another human being?

Follow the logic here: Some Doctors likely believe they are actually doing ‘good’ by following the Dutch Protocol they have been taught by the American Medical Association. Tracking backwards: doctors defer to the AMA that defers to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) whose entire existence is based on promoting the concept that transgender people are a natural and healthy state of being.

Yet, pause for a minute and consider WPATH’s ‘science’ start with John Money, a doctor who started a gender clinic at Johns Hopkins Hospital in the 1960’s. Sadly, and you will hate hearing this, this phycologist was actuality a predator who used the guise of research to torture and sexually abuse young boys. This doctor’s unethical research became the basis of gender ‘care’ today.

Despite how this sounds, I’m not making this up. You can see all the research in the links below, particularly reference the WPATH Files and the story of John Money’s Gender Clinic.

Best case scenario, doctors are pawns in WPATH’s agenda. Worst case, doctors are following protocols they know don’t work - making money by harming people and using the AMA and WPATH as their defense.

Lie #4 - Transwomen are Women

Transwomen are, sadly, mentally ill men and boys who want to change reality. They may believe they are women because, like you, they experienced early sexual trauma and, as a sensitive young man, this hurt them to the core. Others may be on the autism spectrum, were bullied, or are gay. They may be reacting to violent porn they saw online or the unsettledness of growing up in a disruptive home. They may be rebelling against the ‘alpha’ male we see all around us. Or they may just want to remain in the comfort of childhood. Like you have often expressed, maybe they think life would be easier if you could stay forever in Never Never Land. I, frankly, don’t blame you!

You claim you ‘think’ like a woman but this actually cannot be true. Biology proves that if you are born a boy then you not only have the external parts (strong jaw, a penis, broad shoulders) of a man but you also have the internal parts (i.e. heart, brain, stomach, lungs) of a man. This is not a new development, but actually (see lie #1) occurred at the moment of your conception. And, while you can attempt to change your external parts or take as many pills as your unethical doctor prescribes, your internal parts will always remain the same. This is because of your personal, never changing biological footprint: DNA.

Despite the very cool it sounds when you chant it with a group of like-minded folks, I have to tell you the fact: transwomen are not women. They are young men like yourself hoping to bend reality to reflect the image in their minds.

Lie #5 – Transwomen: Persecuted in the Past but Celebrated Today!

The rumor you love to read about online is that transwomen and transmen existed since the beginning of time and today is simply a continuation of a long and storied history. This vague myth, as you well know from your stellar education, is referring to slaves who were made eunuchs (likely at their distress) so they wouldn’t touch the harem. Alternatively, this reference could be made about strong women who could lead men into battle – like Saint Joan of Arc who we learned about at Church.

But, what about all of those men and women who were more effeminate or more masculine back in the day? Here you need to suss out the fact that each culture and each point in history has its own unique definition of what is ‘feminine’ and what is ‘masculine’. Looking at traditions in China’s Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, for example, mothers were the head of the household, passed down property, and made most of the business decisions. So, if you could go back to that province in ancient China and witnessed a man making all sorts of business decisions, would he have been transwoman or is it more likely he was just a man assuming certain societal roles considered ‘womanly’ for that time and place? Think!

Sure, there are plenty of men and women from the past who found it easier to go about as the opposite gender not because they thought they were the opposite gender but because they were gay. Since these individuals have traditionally faced prejudice and punishment throughout time, it is logical to think they would have hidden their sexual preference by impersonating the opposite gender. Stop for a minute and consider: did they actually believe they were the opposite gender or is it more likely they just gay people acting in a way most accepted in their society at the time?

The logical deduction is that transwomen never existed in history.

Nor do they exist today, I am sorry to say. The vicious lie that society will accept and even celebrate you deludes you and your friends into thinking you will gain a life you are seeking through transgenderism: love, acceptance, safety, friendships, happiness, a ‘tribe’ to call your own. This pile of unadulterated lies endangers your current mental health (dreaming of a better tomorrow) and ensures you will never actually achieve your hearts’ desires - even if you are somehow able to live a long life. What I want to make clear that apparently no mental health ‘professional’ has been able to express: is that your desire for these things is absolutely normal. You don’t need to change your external self to gain these things. You are perfect just as you are. In truth, the more odd looking, ‘misgendered,’ angry, physically ill, sexually dysfunctional, and incapable of coherent thought you get – the further from love, acceptance, friendships, and happiness you will be. It’s not because people are mean or ‘hate you’ or ‘wish you were dead.’ It is simply because we live in a world filled with humans who want to befriend, marry, and hang out with people they can relate to. Like you, they want to be part of a group they consider ‘their tribe’ and the way you are distancing yourself by claiming you are a ‘hir’ or a ‘they’ or that you are any number of the +’s on the end of the LGBTQ+ label, makes you separate and apart from most of the human race. It makes you less likely to form healthy relationships and have a robust social and emotional life all of us humans need and want. It pushes you further away from what you are seeking.

They have been telling the lie so loudly and for so many years that many good people like yourself have taken it as the truth.

Finally, Truth

The only truth in this sad trans saga is our love for you, dear one. As much as we want to dive into these black waters and swim out to you, we moms and dads hold back, knowing that the truth must take route in your own heart to pierce the many trans-lies that have been sold to you. As much as we want to take vengeance from those who aided and abetted your mental and physical decline, we wait. As much as we want to scream at those ‘kind’ supporters pushing you further into a fantasy world, we remain silent. As much as we want to pull down those who have pulled you down into searching for something you will never obtain, we hold off.

We, your parents and siblings, old friends and grannies, aunties and uncles, remain standing with arms open and love in our hearts as we wait. We wait for that time when the light of truth shines through and you can see your way out of this terrible storm.

Until then, and for however long it takes, we are standing for you. We wait, solid, like a lighthouse, hoping someday you can see the light of our love and this truth of that will help guide you back to shore.

Lie #1 (NIH Study)

Lie #2 (Scientist Steven Myers)

Lie #3 (WPATH Report) Reimer twins; Dr. Money

Lie #4 (Lionel Shriver) CASS Review

Lie #5 (Mia Hughes); Manhattan Institute Think Tank