Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Colin Bea Ess's avatar
Colin Bea Ess
10m

Wow. Perfection in balance. This took a long time to write. Thank you. We all benefit from this loving presentation.

Best to us all

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Cmeads's avatar
Cmeads
42m

I stand with you, like a lighthouse….and hope.

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