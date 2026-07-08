Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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From Ritual to Romance's avatar
From Ritual to Romance
15h

Yes, we have to keep fighting against this harmful approach to adolescent distress.

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Eliza Mann's avatar
Eliza Mann
14h

Very well said! Do you have a brochure version of this that people can distribute? If not, you might consider making one.

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