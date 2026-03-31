Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Sarah Barratt's avatar
Sarah Barratt
7h

The clothes were real, but you had to be free from hate and bigotry to see them!

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nina's avatar
nina
6h

men speak what they would like to be true, and repeat ad nauseum until others agree it is so, eh

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