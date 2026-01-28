Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

JM
Jan 28

Well said! I’ve been using the Emperor’s New Clothes story as an analogy for the trans lie for a while now. I think it is a great way of showing how easily people are convinced of a lie and then perpetuate it. They want to save face, and so go along with it. They want to be seen as good and kind and so perpetuate it, but they think nothing of the embarrassment or pain or destruction that they are wreaking against the person who the lie centres around. In the case of the story, the Emperor, and in the case of the trans ideology, our precious children.

2 replies
MeriBear
Jan 28

Real gay and lesbian people quietly abhor trans. It destroyed the lesbian social scene. Telling butch women they could be men. Gay men thought it was funny until they started hearing people tell them they needed to be their true female selves. While trans loves to lump itself into LBG, Stonewall, and the rest, they are parasites to this community, enabled by national LGB organizations who saw their money and clout dry up when the SC said gay marriage is legal. These organizations do not give two flaps about LGB. Only trans, because that is their cash cow now. It is even offensive to tack LGB onto the rest of the alphabet imaginary identifiers. LGB is based on biological sex. Trans and the rest are only rooted in the imagination and fantasies of their proponents.

34 more comments...

