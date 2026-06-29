Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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SpeakingOut's avatar
SpeakingOut
7h

Exactly our reality. With no end in sight.

“The child had not expressed hatred or malice. The child had merely stated what seemed obvious.”

Except when that “obvious” is expressed, it is instantly turned into accusations of hatred and malice.

Hence the eggshells I so lightly tread every day.

Very well-written piece. My heart is with you.

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David M. Edwards's avatar
David M. Edwards
7h

Trans nonsense can only have been generated to destroy the host organism, just like every other liberal trope.

Follow the animal kingdom and nature. God designed a perfect environment which man has attempted to destroy

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