Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Average Dad's avatar
Average Dad
36m

The same people in charge of protecting our children outside the home are too often the very same ones that hate children. Changes are needed.

Reply
Share
Ghost12's avatar
Ghost12
44m

I remembered this watching the state of the union address I'm so glad she is doing better now, no longer dealing with abuse and trafficking and no longer gripped by delusion. Its a horrible situation she went through and I get she might be dealing with the consequences for a long time, and I wish this family the best. She is strong and has brighter days ahead of her im sure of that, I believe she will be successful and do great things

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture