The New York Times claims to be nation’s newspaper of record and its liberal moral compass but, in reality, it has promoted ghastly harm to tens of thousands of young people with their arrogant proselytizing of gender ideology.

The New York Times is often considered to be the most respected newspaper in the United States. With more subscribers than any other U.S. newspaper, and more Pulitzer Prizes than any other news organization, the Times sets the agenda for news coverage. Indeed, the Times Handbook of Ethics states its mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. We do that work, in the words of Adolph S. Ochs, “without fear or favor.” The Times pursues its mission with a liberal bent - the last Republican candidate it endorsed for president was Dwight D. Eisenhower. That was in 1956. The Times was a strong supporter of civil rights during the 1960s and, since the 1990s, has been a strong supporter of gay rights. The Times does more than just report the news; it often tries to influence the direction of society itself.

But the Times is more than that. Among liberals, it has special power. Along with The New Yorker and various liberal-leaning news shows (NPR, The Daily Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), The New York Times is the go-to source among liberals for what news is real and how it should be interpreted. As Paul Krugman likes to say, people are busy - they are working and raising families. Liberals don’t have time to research the validity of everything that passes for news these days. So, liberals, historically, have relied on these left-leaning news organizations.

As gender ideology exploded into society in the last 10 to 15 years, the Times put on their civil rights glasses and made a deliberate decision: gender ideology would be treated as a moral cause to be defended and advanced. Full stop. There would be no questioning of why, suddenly, thousands of kids and young adults seemingly out of nowhere identified as “trans”. Financial incentives for doctors and pharmaceutical companies to provide “gender affirming care” would not be investigated. The shrill screaming from gender extremists that such care was “lifesaving” would be treated as gospel. The Times was and is all in, indeed, captured by the belief that “trans rights” are the latest in the long evolution of civil rights. They have drafted a narrative of gender ideology as the next phase of civil rights, like Gay Rights 2.0, although no one asked the gay community about that.

On their editorial page, although there is the occasional guest essay with a gender critical point of view, the views of the Times Editorial Board are clear: “transgender citizens” are just another minority group, similar to, “Black people, Indigenous people and gay people, to name just a few.” In an editorial by the Times Editorial Board last year, the Times railed against President Trump for waging “as direct a campaign against a single, vulnerable minority [“transgender citizens”] as we’ve seen in generations.”

The Times’ news coverage of gender ideology reflects their bias. Most of it reads like a Church of Scientology press release.

Woman Wins Malpractice Suit Over Gender Surgery as a Minor (2/3/2026) - About the plaintiff, the Times notes, “Ms. Varian, who was 16 at the time of the surgery, was assigned female at birth but as a teenager identified as a man. She later came to regret the decision to transition and now identifies as a woman, an example of a process known as detransitioning.” No one is “assigned” a sex at birth. That is made-up gender ideology nonsense. And the phrase “now identifies as a woman, an example of a process known as detransitioning” makes the defendant sound like she was returning a pair of shoes that didn’t fit.

Doctors’ Group Endorses Restrictions on Gender-Related Surgery for Minors (2/4/2026) - This article is filled with gender ideology mythology. It starts with, “For the first time, two major medical groups have backed limitations on gender-related surgical treatments for minors in the United States.” This seemingly innocent lead understates the reality. “gender-related surgical treatments” would be more accurately written, “unproven, experimental amputations of healthy body parts”.

Justices Seem Inclined to Allow States to Bar Transgender Athletes - (1/13/2026) - Two paragraphs in we read, “Becky Pepper-Jackson, a high school sophomore from West Virginia, and Lindsay Hecox, a college senior in Idaho, challenged the laws, which require that participation on sports teams for girls be based on “biological sex,” defined as a person’s sex assigned at birth.” Wow. You would think that “biological sex” is a new, controversial concept, and yet the Times is compelled to define it with the “sex assigned at birth” nonsense.

Canada Updates: Police Identify Suspect in Mass Shooting (2/11/2026) - In this tragedy, the Times leads with, “The 18-year-old fatally shot her mother and stepbrother as well as six people at a school, before killing herself. Her motive was unclear, but police had visited her home several times for mental health issues.” Later in the article we learn that the suspect “was biologically born male…” If the suspect was “biologically born male”, then the suspect is a man and should be referred to as such. Overwhelmingly, violence of this sort is carried out by men. The Times is lying and insulting all women when they write such fiction.

There are many more articles, but you get the idea. In all of its reporting, the Times uses all the gender ideology made-up lingo, and adopts the gender ideology world view, that changing “gender” is as natural and easy as changing hairstyles.

So, what are the editors at the Times thinking? Why would they believe the nonsense that there are women trapped in men’s bodies and men trapped in women’s bodies without asking a few questions? The Times has bought into the notion that what a person “just knows” takes precedence over observable facts. If a man feels that he is a woman (whatever that means), it must be true. The Times has been seduced by the “postmodernist dreck about sex being an unknowable, mystical spectrum rather than a material, biological binary”, without bothering to check the science behind this philosophical fever dream. The Times has abandoned reality and their journalistic integrity and adopted “trans rights” as the civil rights issue of this generation and is not interested in considering even the most obvious evidence that trans is something else entirely - a 21st century cultish social contagion, or the biggest medical scandal in decades, or both.

The harsh reality is that the New York Times has made a terrible mistake, by using their power to sell gender ideology to liberals as simply another natural variation in humankind. The result is that a generation of young people have been maimed. The Times has fanned the flames of what should have been a small brush fire affecting only a few individuals, into a raging wildfire that has attacked this generation of kids and young adults with the perverted idea that it’s possible to be “born in the wrong body”, an idea with no basis in science or reality. Lives have been wrecked as kids, convinced that they “know who they are”, sign up for sterilization and body modifications that should be in a Frankenstein sequel. The wreckage includes splintered families, loss of civil rights for women and gays, and all the rest of it, yet the New York Times doesn’t see it or doesn’t care. Even though the Times is obsessed with civil rights, who is speaking up for the civil rights of women and the LGB community? Not the New York Times.

The numbers tell the story. Accurate statistics are difficult since a person can be trans one day, not the next, and trans again on the third day. In any case, currently, between 1.5% and 5% of American and Canadians under 30 “identify as transgender”. By comparison, in the UK in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, approximately 2000 babies were affected by the drug thalidomide, which caused catastrophic birth defects and death. That’s a mere fraction of the number of people harmed by gender ideology.

What’s been the result of all this subtle framing of gender ideology as the next important civil rights issue? Although many kids and young adults have enthusiastically taken up the cause, most voters know better. Despite all their skewed reporting and moralizing and allegiance to the trans narrative, the majority of Democrats aren’t buying it, and virtually no Republicans are buying it. In January, 2025, the Times conducted a poll, and these results were notable.

Did the editors at the Times bother to read their own poll results? It is gender ideology dogma that “trans women” (men) should be allowed to compete in women’s sports, and that “hormone therapy” should be available to minors. And yet the public, including a majority of democrats, are overwhelmingly against these unfair and barbaric, unproven practices.

Until now, The New York Times has acted like any good cult member accused of being in a cult: The Times is digging in and refusing to acknowledge that it has made this terrible mistake. But the charade has gone on long enough. It’s past time for the New York Times to stop lying, and start telling the truth.

The Times must get rid of their “trans desk”. No more running articles through journalists who have been transed, or through journalists who are affirming parents of kids who have been transed. No more citing of statistics from “experts” who have been transed.

The Times must eliminate all the gender ideology cult lingo in their news articles. No more “cis” this, or “deadname” that, and no more “assigned male at birth” nonsense. Use real English words, not the made-up gibberish of gender ideology. The Times is usually pretty good with words - I know they can do this.

There is a story here if the Times would like to pursue some real journalism. How is it that the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (followed by the AMA) only recently decided to recommend against “gender affirming surgeries” for patients under the age of 19? Did they do this following the release of the Cass Review? No, they issued their statement just days after a jury awarded a detransitioner $2 million in damages for a double mastectomy she underwent at age 16. Why does virtually every democratic politician support gender ideology down to every last detail even though a majority of democrats don’t? Are there any left-leaning transgender billionaires out there? FOLLOW THE MONEY.

Finally, the Times must publish a mea culpa - an upfront admission by the Editorial Board that they got it wrong, and that they will return to journalistic integrity and ethics when it comes to reporting on gender ideology. In the past the New York Times has admitted their mistakes on important issues. All they have to do now is acknowledge reality and report the truth.

The New York Times, against all evidence, has preached that gender ideology was a civil rights issue, not the horrific medical scandal that it is, causing permanent harm to thousands of young people, along with the disintegration of their families. Does the New York Times have the courage to do what is right, admit their mistakes, and start reporting the truth? We, the parents of these victims, deserve an answer.