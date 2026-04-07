Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Cassandra anonymous's avatar
Cassandra anonymous
2h

An excellent summary of the nuttery that has infested and taken over the Times. Everyone involved should be blackballed from journalism forever more.

And remember, if you lie about something so obvious, how can we trust you to speak the truth about anything else?

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
3h

Thanks for this summary. Another writer adds her disgust for the New York Times: https://anitabartholomew.substack.com/p/only-the-new-york-times-could-fck

I'm glad to see pushback on their reporting.

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