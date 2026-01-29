Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Spring arrived; I planted seeds, among my old ancestral fields. I labored under wind and rain; my eyes ablur, my spirit strained. One year, a sunflower sprouted forth, the golden sunshine of my youth. Although it aimed to reach the sun, it could not end what was begun. Surprised, one spring, some wildflowers grew, dainty bells of pink and blue. I fertilized their barren clay, and sheltered them from winter’s rage. I sprinkled on them tears of love, but weeds attacked their nascent buds. The pink blooms were the first to fall. I feared the fate that would befall my gentle sprouts, so wracked with needs. A border made to block the weeds was quickly set in place to save my precious petals from their grave. Each dawn and dusk, I linger still, and I compassionately till the clods of earth that stunt their growth. I battle thorns with nail and tooth. But many days, intent to die, I fear my flowers cease to try. With failing hope, I’m going mad. All I want now is what I had.