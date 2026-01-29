Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anon's avatar
Anon
Jan 29

It’s heartbreaking to think about what inspired you to write. Beautiful & eloquent it is a gift to the reader.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Linda Grajewski's avatar
Linda Grajewski
Jan 29

You struck a cord of dissonance into the lies with this! But not just weeds with thorns... poisonous invasive species!

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture