Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Anonymous Dad's avatar
Anonymous Dad
2h

I was never liberal, but I thought that eventually people would see the obvious: that vivisection of children is a bad idea. I underestimated how thorough the brainwashing has been.

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Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
2h

Standing with you. There are those of us who will continue to broadcast the light, no matter what.

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