Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Avignon's avatar
Avignon
1h

Thank you for all you are doing. I do not read The New York Times or the Washington Post because they misguide their readers with false information. I have relatives and friends who read these newspapers and, for this reason, they are getting misguided information on the trans topic which is so detrimental. I have an estranged trans son. He made a huge mistake and is being harmed through the trans cult mindset as well as by its destructive medicalization practices. My son needed psychotherapy with a professional psychologist, not trans ideology through the help of an affirmation therapist he consulted. Would it be possible for you to give to The New York Times (to read and review) a new book, The Gender Framework, that was for sale at Genspect's very recent Detrans Awareness Day 2026 in Washington D.C.? Here is a link to the book: https://genspect.org/resources/the-gender-framework/ . In addition, could you push The New York Times to become aware of Genspect and to encourage them to send one of its journalists Genspect's conference in Toronto in the fall to hear all of the experts and to meet detransitioners and parents? I attended the Genspect conference in Albuquerque last fall and know how this experience in 2026 in Toronto could set The New York Times straight.

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Alistair P-M's avatar
Alistair P-M
1h

The New York Times (and the WaPo, CNN, NBC and any other bourgeois media) mislead their readers into believing whatever the ruling class wants them to? Well colour me shocked

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