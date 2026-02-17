Follow the science!
But don’t mind chromosomes.
Trans women have rights!
But don’t try to define what a woman is.
Love is love. Lust is love. Sex is love.
Love equals agreement.
Disagreement equals transphobia.
Support and affirm children!
But don’t support their mental health.
Don’t stand up for their physical health either.
Chop, chop…We love lifelong patients.
We hate body shaming!
But many kids need gender “affirmation” surgery.
There’s no such thing as de-transitioners!
So disregard the testimonials.
We support gay rights!
Except if you’re stereotypically effeminate, you’re not really a man.
We love the First Amendment!
Except when you follow a religion we don’t like.
Children aren’t mature enough to get married or get tattoos.
But they can cut off functioning body parts because they know what’s best.
Adults never regret decisions made as adolescents.
It makes no sense. Why would they?
So you see, tolerance is king!
Unless you disagree with us.
You’ve captured the contradictions between mere words and actual outcomes and consequences. It was never about tolerance but greed and sterilization and exploitation of vulnerable young people. Thank you! BTW I just learned that J Epstein was a huge eugenics fan. I wonder how many other rich and powerful people share his views of “helping” the human race evolve? Probably a lot more than we know. Trans humanism and trans genderism both fit into this ideology.
Thank you.