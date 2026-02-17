Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Follow the science! But don’t mind chromosomes. Trans women have rights! But don’t try to define what a woman is. Love is love. Lust is love. Sex is love. Love equals agreement. Disagreement equals transphobia. Support and affirm children! But don’t support their mental health. Don’t stand up for their physical health either. Chop, chop…We love lifelong patients. We hate body shaming! But many kids need gender “affirmation” surgery. There’s no such thing as de-transitioners! So disregard the testimonials. We support gay rights! Except if you’re stereotypically effeminate, you’re not really a man. We love the First Amendment! Except when you follow a religion we don’t like. Children aren’t mature enough to get married or get tattoos. But they can cut off functioning body parts because they know what’s best. Adults never regret decisions made as adolescents. It makes no sense. Why would they? So you see, tolerance is king! Unless you disagree with us.