We are the Ones Who Love Them
My youngest son has always loved chocolate. He is the one who was told he was a woman and believed it. When he was two, he ate too many s’mores on the Fourth of July and threw up. On Halloween, we took our boys to their aunt and uncle’s house after trick-or-treating. I told his aunt that he had already had a lot of candy and should not have any more. She gave it to him anyway. I warned her but I still feel bad about the rug. The same thing happened at Thanksgiving with after-dinner chocolate turkeys.
On Christmas, I put the candy from the stockings where he could not reach it. The other adults thought I was being unkind, even after I told them about the evidence from the three previous holidays. My son might have thought I hated him. But I was the one who loved him and did not want him to be sick.
I see the same pattern with my son’s desire to be a woman. The Cass Review, the study from Finland, and the data on elevated death rates in Sweden are examples of the evidence that shows that gender-affirming “care” causes many health problems and shortens lives. My son’s doctors may think they are being kind when they ignore this evidence and give him what he wants, but I will do what I can to stop him from getting these treatments because I still love him and I do not want him to be sick.
Who else would care about them? Only parents care about their longterm wellbeing instead of their instant gratification. Yet we are being demonized and called names, not only by our lost kids, but also by the majority of the rest of the society. My daughter’s best friend said “as long as she is happy…”. When I heard that, my heart sank — they were best friends since they were 4 yrs old, she knew that my daughter was never even a tom boy. I am not blaming her, I am blaming this crazy world where people choose to close their eyes and listen to the lies. I am so exhausted. Just passed Memorial Day, a very good friend of mine just drop dead. It could be me next time. I am not afraid, I will probably be in a better place.
Yup. +1
Impulse control is basic training. For Life. For civilization.