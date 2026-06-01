My youngest son has always loved chocolate. He is the one who was told he was a woman and believed it. When he was two, he ate too many s’mores on the Fourth of July and threw up. On Halloween, we took our boys to their aunt and uncle’s house after trick-or-treating. I told his aunt that he had already had a lot of candy and should not have any more. She gave it to him anyway. I warned her but I still feel bad about the rug. The same thing happened at Thanksgiving with after-dinner chocolate turkeys.

On Christmas, I put the candy from the stockings where he could not reach it. The other adults thought I was being unkind, even after I told them about the evidence from the three previous holidays. My son might have thought I hated him. But I was the one who loved him and did not want him to be sick.

I see the same pattern with my son’s desire to be a woman. The Cass Review, the study from Finland, and the data on elevated death rates in Sweden are examples of the evidence that shows that gender-affirming “care” causes many health problems and shortens lives. My son’s doctors may think they are being kind when they ignore this evidence and give him what he wants, but I will do what I can to stop him from getting these treatments because I still love him and I do not want him to be sick.