Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Anti-Trans mom's avatar
Anti-Trans mom
9h

Who else would care about them? Only parents care about their longterm wellbeing instead of their instant gratification. Yet we are being demonized and called names, not only by our lost kids, but also by the majority of the rest of the society. My daughter’s best friend said “as long as she is happy…”. When I heard that, my heart sank — they were best friends since they were 4 yrs old, she knew that my daughter was never even a tom boy. I am not blaming her, I am blaming this crazy world where people choose to close their eyes and listen to the lies. I am so exhausted. Just passed Memorial Day, a very good friend of mine just drop dead. It could be me next time. I am not afraid, I will probably be in a better place.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
9h

Yup. +1

Impulse control is basic training. For Life. For civilization.

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