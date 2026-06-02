We Have Reached Five Years!
Five years ago today, we launched PITT. At the time, I truly believed that if people simply heard parents’ stories this ideology would come to an end. I thought (I realize naively now) that if people were exposed to the lack of evidence to support gender ideology, if they learned about what was happening in other countries, if they could come to see how decent, loving parents were being tarred as transphobic, if they read stories of the chemical castration of confused kids, they would be shaken out of their complacency, give up on “be kind” and see this for the medical scandal it is. But I was wrong.
What has happened is something I could never have anticipated: so many brave parents stepping forward to share their experiences, and so many others reading, listening, and engaging. I didn’t realize just how much this space would be needed—or how many lives it would touch. And yet, five years later, this issue is still very much with us.
I hold onto the hope that one day I’ll write the final post—the one where this chapter has closed, where no more children or families are being harmed.
As parents, we have endured so much. Some of us were completely blindsided when our children told us they thought they were “born in the wrong body” and were really the opposite sex. Others have faced estrangement, watched their children undergo medical interventions, or experienced the unimaginable loss of a child. The weight of this has been life-altering.
Please take care of yourselves during these difficult times. The pain of losing your child—whether emotionally or physically—is profound. As my husband often reminds me, it is still possible to build a meaningful and fulfilling life, even after everything we’ve been through.
None of us chose this path, but we don’t have to walk it alone. Seek out other parents. Build connections. Find support in communities like Our Duty, Parents of ROGD Kids, and Beyond Trans.
There is strength in coming together and forming new bonds.
Adjusting to this new reality—and letting go of the dreams we once held for our children—is not easy. But together, we can move forward.
You are not alone. Would you like to share your story? It can be cathartic for you, and all stories help to advance the case against gender ideology. Please consider sharing your story with PITT.
With love,
PITT Editors
I think I’ve been with PITT since the beginning but have never told my story in full because like the authors say, I thought it would be over by now & mine would have a happy ending. Like so many, that hasn’t happened. My thoughts now are with the detransitioners. I want the Detrans clinics to start happening & to be named as such. It’s so weird, they probably want privacy but I want the world to know regret is real and they were duped.
It has been a long, difficult, lonely and painful five years but this space has given us all hope, incredible support, understanding, freedom to express our feelings, and a safe place to connect. Thank you for starting this sub stack, for publishing your two books, and for keeping our stories available to each other. You have touched the lives of so many people that you will never meet - I am so grateful for the endless hours you have put in over these years for all of us. You have experienced your own story which drove you to find answers and you shared that information with us here. Together we have grieved, cried, mourned, and prayed for each other because of these stories. You helped us all to feel less alone while dealing with this evil cult. I hope one day I will
get to read your final post because it will mean the end of this medical scandal. Again, thank you.