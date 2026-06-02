Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Anon's avatar
Anon
7h

I think I’ve been with PITT since the beginning but have never told my story in full because like the authors say, I thought it would be over by now & mine would have a happy ending. Like so many, that hasn’t happened. My thoughts now are with the detransitioners. I want the Detrans clinics to start happening & to be named as such. It’s so weird, they probably want privacy but I want the world to know regret is real and they were duped.

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Grandma Eileen's avatar
Grandma Eileen
7h

It has been a long, difficult, lonely and painful five years but this space has given us all hope, incredible support, understanding, freedom to express our feelings, and a safe place to connect. Thank you for starting this sub stack, for publishing your two books, and for keeping our stories available to each other. You have touched the lives of so many people that you will never meet - I am so grateful for the endless hours you have put in over these years for all of us. You have experienced your own story which drove you to find answers and you shared that information with us here. Together we have grieved, cried, mourned, and prayed for each other because of these stories. You helped us all to feel less alone while dealing with this evil cult. I hope one day I will

get to read your final post because it will mean the end of this medical scandal. Again, thank you.

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