Five years ago today, we launched PITT. At the time, I truly believed that if people simply heard parents’ stories this ideology would come to an end. I thought (I realize naively now) that if people were exposed to the lack of evidence to support gender ideology, if they learned about what was happening in other countries, if they could come to see how decent, loving parents were being tarred as transphobic, if they read stories of the chemical castration of confused kids, they would be shaken out of their complacency, give up on “be kind” and see this for the medical scandal it is. But I was wrong.

What has happened is something I could never have anticipated: so many brave parents stepping forward to share their experiences, and so many others reading, listening, and engaging. I didn’t realize just how much this space would be needed—or how many lives it would touch. And yet, five years later, this issue is still very much with us.

I hold onto the hope that one day I’ll write the final post—the one where this chapter has closed, where no more children or families are being harmed.

As parents, we have endured so much. Some of us were completely blindsided when our children told us they thought they were “born in the wrong body” and were really the opposite sex. Others have faced estrangement, watched their children undergo medical interventions, or experienced the unimaginable loss of a child. The weight of this has been life-altering.

Please take care of yourselves during these difficult times. The pain of losing your child—whether emotionally or physically—is profound. As my husband often reminds me, it is still possible to build a meaningful and fulfilling life, even after everything we’ve been through.

None of us chose this path, but we don’t have to walk it alone. Seek out other parents. Build connections. Find support in communities like Our Duty, Parents of ROGD Kids, and Beyond Trans.

There is strength in coming together and forming new bonds.

Adjusting to this new reality—and letting go of the dreams we once held for our children—is not easy. But together, we can move forward.

You are not alone. Would you like to share your story? It can be cathartic for you, and all stories help to advance the case against gender ideology. Please consider sharing your story with PITT.

With love,

PITT Editors