Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
6h

I assure you that girls born in the 90s are also cutting off healthy body parts and demanding that history be rewritten that they were born a male including changing their birth certificate to affirm that declaration.

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Grandma Eileen's avatar
Grandma Eileen
4h

So sad for your daughter and for you. We all feel your pain. It is hard to fathom that this cult is still alive and thriving! How? Why? It clearly makes no sense what is happening. We are all caught up in a tragic Shakespearean play and the villains are stealing our children and brainwashing them. Breaks my heart for all of your children caught in this evil trap, for my sweet nephew who escaped only to peril, and for my dear friend’s son who is ruining his health and has abandoned his mother and family. Tears and prayers.

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