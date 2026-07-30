What a joke!
if this were a joke it’d be frickin’ hilarious ironic and creepy, but entertaining and comical convince girls born after 2000 they need to poison themselves and chop off functional body parts they’ll want and need later because God or evolution somehow sucks at making babies and “whoops!” put 50% of girls in the wrong body it’s ludicrous, laughable asinine, insane a zinger of a prank except my baby is the target
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I assure you that girls born in the 90s are also cutting off healthy body parts and demanding that history be rewritten that they were born a male including changing their birth certificate to affirm that declaration.
So sad for your daughter and for you. We all feel your pain. It is hard to fathom that this cult is still alive and thriving! How? Why? It clearly makes no sense what is happening. We are all caught up in a tragic Shakespearean play and the villains are stealing our children and brainwashing them. Breaks my heart for all of your children caught in this evil trap, for my sweet nephew who escaped only to peril, and for my dear friend’s son who is ruining his health and has abandoned his mother and family. Tears and prayers.