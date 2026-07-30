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if this were a joke it’d be frickin’ hilarious ironic and creepy, but entertaining and comical convince girls born after 2000 they need to poison themselves and chop off functional body parts they’ll want and need later because God or evolution somehow sucks at making babies and “whoops!” put 50% of girls in the wrong body it’s ludicrous, laughable asinine, insane a zinger of a prank except my baby is the target