Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Alistair Page-McGill's avatar
Alistair Page-McGill
2h

Interesting and sad reading. It would be good to clarify whether a 'transgendered man' (TGM) is a person born male who then received so-called transgender care, or a person born female who then became 'transgendered' by virtue of receiving transgender care. And the same clarification for TGW.

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VN's avatar
VN
2h

I also was not clear if TGM meant a woman presenting as male or a male who identified as female?

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