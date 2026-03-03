Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’m weary of my flailing child. I feel disheartened to the core. I know she’ll shoot her foot again— those self-inflicted chosen wounds. I’m not sure if I want control, I know I sure don’t have it. I love and long to keep her close, and shelter her with wise advice. I’m so perplexed when she insists on authoring her own mistakes. The year is new, and I must be remade to show what’s possible. I must get my act composed, give up on pulling puppet strings. I’ll cast a vision and let go, imagining on her behalf the butterfly she can become.

Joy Nevin Axelson is the author of several published poems, devotionals, and articles. Her work has been featured in Kosmeo, Solid Food Press, Foreshadow Magazine, the Penwood Review, the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary magazine, Pure Slush, and Lutheran Digest. She holds a BA and an MA in French. She attended the University of Illinois, UCSB, Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, and North Park University. In addition to being an author, she is the translation coordinator for GlobalFingerprints, the EFCA’s child sponsorship branch. Her translations of training materials are used at 12 international sites. She enjoys playing nerdy board games and traveling with her husband and two older children.

