Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Paving the Way
Feb 16

Check out Sayer Ji's explosive piece this morning that chronicles how Jeffery Epstein (using banker money) paid researchers and surgeons to manufacture false trans research and ill-developed medical procedures. At least one researcher, Robert Trivers, said he went along because he needed the money.

The mental health violence against white boys and men you chronicled above has been manufactured by billionaire psychopaths.

The families here have been harmed by criminal sociopaths at the highest levels of society, via their professional prostitutes in medicine, education, and psychotherapy.

Christa
Feb 16

Excellent point: "The issue is not compassion versus rejection. The issue is whether we are truly helping people, or simply validating them without addressing deeper roots." OR are affirming physicians and 'kind' society driving already fragile young men even further into mental illness?

