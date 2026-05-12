Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Tom's avatar
Tom
2h

Dad love.

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Jennifer Bond Baker's avatar
Jennifer Bond Baker
2h

Thank you. This blunt message is correct. Pity it won’t be heard by those who need to hear it. But it sure feels good on this end, and I’ve never heard anyone say it. Thank you.

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