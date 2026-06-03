Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
19h

Wonderful summary. I just completed constructing my presentation for psychotherapists: Proposed Ethical Standards for Questioning Youth: A more ethical and effective way to work that will keep psychotherapists, their supervisors, and their agencies out of trouble. I am willing to go anywhere to give it.

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
19h

Thank you for your advocacy. It is much appreciated.

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