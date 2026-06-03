From the first moment I held you in my arms, I was captured in my heart and soul. Such a precious cargo! This feeling I had already had the great privilege of experiencing several times with my other grandchildren. Having come from another nation which experienced war, I knew some difficult times. I embraced this nation, and its culture with all I had. Never, ever did I think I would be fighting for the very lives, existence, and legacy of our innocent children, who have been under attack by devastating horrors perpetrated by an evil so pervasive it knocks you off of your feet. Never would I have believed that “trusted” schools, teachers, counselors, medical professionals, mental institutions, and our very governments would ever usher in a “Time Such as This.”

“A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.” Ghandi

“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its CHILDREN.!” Mandela

Daily I receive a newsletter from PITT (Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans). The parents, grandparents, siblings pour out their hearts over the losses of their children to an evil ideology and social contagion which robs families of all dignity and decency. I cry along with them as this loss has also visited our family and the reality, the horrible truth, is often more than I can bear. As I look at pictures of these precious loved ones as they were growing up, the little forts built, the fun games played, the family cherished memories, and see them lost to such vicious and sick times, the pain reverberates through my being. When I hear parents say they don’t even know where there children are because they were whisked away, tricked into believing their parents were bad, I am shocked. I am appalled at the trickery which school counselors and teachers unleash on vulnerable children who have been indoctrinated into believing this horror show. Often those doing this were tricked themselves in their youth. How did we move from Howard Dully’s Lobotomy to Chloe Cole’s Gender Mutilations? Either way, it is a cruelty and a crime against humanity.

How did our society move from Total Outrage at the erasure and replacement of true morals of “Care” and the ethic of “Do No Harm” to our children, to deliberate acts of psychological, chemical, medical severing of a child’s mind, healthy body parts, destruction of fertility, permanent destruction of their bodily integrity?

How did a nation adopt a Notion of “CARE” in which a “Scalpel-rush” driven policy, powered by profit, false ideology, replaced the original “DO NO HARM” model of centuries? When did the Healers become the butchers?

Over the past decade we have witnessed a cultural shift so profound, yet we did not notice the impact on family relationships until it was too late. New words came into use, such as Toxic, Boundaries, Narcissist, Protection of my peace or space. The use of many professional mental health terms became every day words in social media, and a growing trend for family estrangement. What used to be done in conflict, forgiveness, repair of relationships, was now used as a reason to Permanently cut off family members.

THIS IS NO ACCIDENT! This cultural shift has many coordinated parts.

Along with a new language of terms, came a rise in the need for Personal Happiness, Emotional Comfort, which comes over all else. Where the previous generations were taught and raised to have Patience, Sacrifice, Forgiveness, this new generation is being told to remove anything that causes emotional discomfort. They are teaching to throw away family for new family scenarios, driven by internet chat rooms, memes, apps., new models of what is your real family, all the while replacing your actual loving family.

Family is now disposable, like your actual body, while generations of love and dedication is literally thrown away. We cannot adopt this erasure of our very flesh and blood children, our whole lives spent as families, and our very lives! STAND UP NOW ALL PARENTS!

The PANDEMIC, known as Covid, created more isolation, and digital interference, influence, and sped up the trends. Kids had more anxiety, and turned to on-line communities for validation and guidance. We were witnessing actual social engineering of our society. The models, ushering in this widespread disruption of children’s minds, helped slowly to erase real family bonds, for the new fake family communities. Were they encouraging healing or normalizing permanent divisions in families? As the parents felt profound grief, confusion, depression, the kids, if adults, often felt relief and a sort of freedom, which they later would regret, and be really sorry. Unknown to the parents was the total transformation of morals, ethics, standards, once held as “Honorable” and now replaced by a Freer Model, like opposite of moral trends. Their identities were Changed from resilient, forgiving, family centered young people, to estranged, confused, angry, misguided, actually brainwashed youth, experiencing life from a whole new lens of depravity. They were being told their bodies are in need of changes, both chemical and surgical. But this came after the mental indoctrination was complete, to drive them to the next phase of puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and then on to actual healthy body part amputations. The Family, therefore, had to be undone, to weaken the whole nation!

75,000 healthcare professionals from more than 60 countries worldwide have signed a declaration by Doctors Protecting Children, to stop all of mutilation of minors!

American College of Pediatrics is right there with these doctors. Why do so many medical organizations, AMA, pharmaceutical companies push so hard against any professionals who raise the Alarm? Billions upon Billions of $Dollars would be your answer, along with truly Compromised People!

Most professional organizations literally censure, silence, fire, remove doctors who dissent, or do actual research papers, bury their findings, and use a negative control on actual medical information. They are controlling the narratives. Why? So many have lost their sense of a Moral Compass. While the Colorado legislature votes down protections and recompense for botched surgeries on ‘detransitioners’ and kids who are harmed by malpractice, deceptive practices, and other liabilities, much of the medical community literally played a game of Selective Data and failed often to hide the true risks to young minds, and bodies.

Thank God for brave kids like Chloe Cole, Dr. Haim, Antoinette de la Cruz, and so many others, who told their stories, and now to the brave ones filing lawsuits and winning them, thereby exposing the huge fraud being done to our youth.

The new ideological world of gender affirmation/mutilation has exposed the thousands of young people being damaged, the cruelty of the judicial systems, Human Services, removing healthy children from their parents, and placing them in false affirmative/often harmful environments, or so-called new homes. Money does not protect anyone. Many in Hollywood and Silicon Valley are falling for the lies and deceptions. These abuses of children crosses into lines of medical professionals who literally are mentally sick, and enjoy doing actual castrations, amputations, and mental normalization of hyper-sexualization of minors. The entire culture was and is based on ideology of harm, not true science. This will be looked back in history as a time of horror and butchery. Many states have stopped allowing these “Dark Ages” antics on humanity. Even cases by some Supreme Courts in the states, have also upheld the validity of the Presidential Executive orders to stop all mutilation to minors, to stop boys in girls sports, and to stop the horrible trafficking of children. Further, nationwide, approximately 1000 kids daily are trafficked. I feel it could be even more. The industry there is huge, like $150,000,000,000 annually, which is like the drug industry. We, the parents, have to stop the Multi-Billion Dollar Medical, Pharmaceutical Industry SHAM!

Last year I, along with approximately 10,000 others, submitted testimony and 10 attachments to the Federal Trade Commission as they are investigating the Fraud and Deception of Gender Affirming Harm to Minors. Right now, private and non-profits (LIKE WPATH) are supporting youth, by giving them easy letters to get prescriptions for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, often without even a day or weeks delay. These groups help support the new: “I am better equipped than your loving parents to decide what you take, how you assault your body, and we will hide you from your families” Some states have passed legislation that literally takes away parents rights if they do not automatically GENDER AFFIRM THEIR CHILDREN! Parents need to stand up to ALL school boards who are allowing these atrocities to play out on their innocent children! 51% of Americans currently are reading at a 6th grade level, yet the Public Schools are soaking the taxpayers dry for Billions of Dollars for the top tier of administrators, and infrastructure that short changes real academics, while embracing Justice Warrior teaching, LGBTQ ETC. SEL, DEI, CRT, all designed to create special groups, divide all kids, and concentrate more on these ideologies, rather than the real purpose of learning. Teachers are often paid less, while Unions, Departments of Education, and Parent Teacher Associations are brainwashed, and promote all of these Wrong-Headed Venues. Do not let our children be forced into synthetic futures & medical futures!

Remember, last year Colorado actually passed a bill to allow Trans felons to change their names, for equity and protection for trans people, and that allowed even a criminal to hide among a community. With approximately 700 bills each of the last few years, many bills promoted FORCED ACCEPTANCE OF GENDER CARE/AKA/HARM TO MINORS, with threats of removing children from parents. Counselors in Colorado are forced to only guide to gender Dysphoria, not the many other reasons a child could be experiencing mental trauma, such as rape, beatings, drugs, traumas, autism, and more. Bills were passed to not imprison child rapists! You cannot make this up! Health care was forced to pay for “Transgender procedures”, but not for “De-Transitioner’s mental and physical harms! WHY WOULD THAT BE? The invasive and unconstitutional nature of these bills being passed are nationwide and only WE can stop them! I personally wrote on over 280 bills in the last three yearly legislative sessions, and this year zoom testified on over 38 bills. My circumstances kept me from travelling to Denver to do so. Over the last 6 years myself, and many incredible patriots went to city council, commissioners, school boards, library boards, public meetings, local politics, to speak up and shine a public light on these atrocities. We protested at Drag Shows where children were brought in for Lunch Hours? Why were our children being exposed to grown men performing, often in very little clothing, suggestive performances, and often hiding actual Drag Rings of Sex trade of young boys? All of this is being done to our communities in the name of “CARE.” This is not Care, this is Butchery!

If I sound crazy, I promise you I am not! As I witness all of this at age 76, I am one of the lucky folks surrounded with action oriented patriots teaching everything from self defense, first aid, sustainability, civics, political action, local community engagement, and the act of Standing up for our Communities. They have taught me so much, but the job is full time, and we do have to fight for our Republic if we want to keep it! OVER 2.5 million Americans now identify as Trans – mental or physical- of those about 274,000 are children: Thanks Schools for promoting this Mental Illness!

Having read and used a lot of sources, I will list just a few here, and apologize for any left out, of which there are many:

Lost in Transnation: Dr. M. Grossman, Irreversible Damage: A. Shrier, Beneath Sheep’s Clothing: J. Behling,

Tons of PITT letters & pleas for help: A Few recent used in this editorial: “The Cost of a Broken Bond”.

Lobotomy: Howard Dully, “The Moral Inversion of Care”: Jason Lion, Erin Lee: Art Club (And Her Vigorous Fight for all Children: PKC) “Dysphoriamovie.com,” “No Way Out.” Film, “Whose Children Are They”: Floras, Genspect, Our Duty, “Escaping the Rainbow Plantation”: Rich Guggenheim, CPAN-Colorado Parent Advocacy Network, American College of Pediatricians, Doctors Protecting Children, James Lindsay, Alvin Lui, Children’s Health Defense Fund (RFKJr) Countless Brave whistleblowers, Harmed Youth, Doctors, Therapists, Nurses, & parents nationwide fighting in huge numbers. PLEASE SEEK THEM OUT!