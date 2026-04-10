On your phone, I didn’t know

Their lie it would grow.



Then in real life

The lie would cut like a knife.



They took your behind closed doors

And soon began the wars.



What they said, who knows-

I was told not to impose.



Your hand I could not hold,

Your heart now felt cold.



They said it was for you,

And I should believe it too.



I didn’t get a reason,

Only threats - and that I was a demon.



Questions they didn’t ask,

All while wearing masks.



I’m sorry I didn’t have the answers,

And I lost most of my manners.



I didn’t know the lies they told

I wish I never let go of my hold.



Your hand-it slipped away,

It felt like in just a day.



But I’m still here;

I’ll always be near.



I know more now.

Please forgive me somehow



For the things I should have never done,

And what I failed to do for you, my hun.



Love,

Mom