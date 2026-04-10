Your hand-it slipped away
On your phone, I didn’t know
Their lie it would grow.
Then in real life
The lie would cut like a knife.
They took your behind closed doors
And soon began the wars.
What they said, who knows-
I was told not to impose.
Your hand I could not hold,
Your heart now felt cold.
They said it was for you,
And I should believe it too.
I didn’t get a reason,
Only threats - and that I was a demon.
Questions they didn’t ask,
All while wearing masks.
I’m sorry I didn’t have the answers,
And I lost most of my manners.
I didn’t know the lies they told
I wish I never let go of my hold.
Your hand-it slipped away,
It felt like in just a day.
But I’m still here;
I’ll always be near.
I know more now.
Please forgive me somehow
For the things I should have never done,
And what I failed to do for you, my hun.
Love,
Mom
Thank you so much for your telling poem. I feel the same way as you do, although I do not know if my son has had surgery or not. I am feeling your same sense of profound emotional loss, devastation, and regret. But, in reading your clear words, I also see more of what we have been up against as parents. These are the ruinous lies and deceit that the trans movement dishes out, turning our beloved children away from us and against us.
😢 the phones…so unaware of what they were being fed