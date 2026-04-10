Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Avignon's avatar
Avignon
3h

Thank you so much for your telling poem. I feel the same way as you do, although I do not know if my son has had surgery or not. I am feeling your same sense of profound emotional loss, devastation, and regret. But, in reading your clear words, I also see more of what we have been up against as parents. These are the ruinous lies and deceit that the trans movement dishes out, turning our beloved children away from us and against us.

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Anon's avatar
Anon
2h

😢 the phones…so unaware of what they were being fed

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