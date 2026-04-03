Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MJZJV's avatar
MJZJV
2d

Hi! Since this was originally published 4.5 years ago, could we please get an update from the author?

Reply
Share
MJBG's avatar
MJBG
2d

I hope this letter had a positive impact. Please can you give us an update.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture