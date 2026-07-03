Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
6h

I like this: "People ask me, “Why do you care about this? It’s such a small number of people.” The reason I care is that this ideology and its adjacents are an attack on reality. And reality matters. Truth matters."

Yes, truth matters. Thank you for writing this article.

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
5hEdited

Identifying as physically disabled is a real thing. It is called Body Integrity Identity Disorder, where a person fantasizes about having a missing limb (usually a leg). So they use crutches, tie the limb back, etc. In extreme cases they will try to take off their own limbs at which point they may get their perfectly healthy limb removed by actual surgeons to prevent further injury.

Interestingly, BIID, anorexia and transgenderism are all body dysmorphias. All three have a social contagion component. However, we don't hand anorexics a pair of size 00 jeans and tell them "I think you should be your authentic self!" And then celebrate them.

Yet, we affirm transgenderism. Planet Unhinged indeed.

When did we start affirming a delusion? When did it become more compassionate to give in to mental illness than treating it?

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