There are moments in life when you are forced to decide what you really believe. Not in theory. Not in comfort. But in the middle of heartbreak. This is one of those moments for us.

We love our daughter. That has never changed. Not through confusion, not through accusations, not through silence, and not even through complete separation.

But we are living a reality we never saw coming.

Somewhere along the way, our daughter began living a life we knew nothing about. While we were showing up as parents, loving her, supporting her, even welcoming her girlfriend into our home, there was another narrative being built behind the scenes.

A narrative where we were no longer loving parents, but villains.

We were accused of things we never did. Told we were unsafe. Even accused of trying to send her to a “conversion camp”. These weren’t misunderstandings. These were serious claims that reshaped how others saw us and, ultimately, how our daughter saw us.

And the most painful part?

Someone she trusted, someone WE trusted, reinforced those lies and convinced her we were dangerous.

So she left.

When she went to college, she changed her name. She cut off all contact. Just like that, we lost access to our daughter…not because we stopped loving her, but because we were shut out of her life.

Since then, things have only spiraled further than we ever imagined. Broken relationships. Destructive choices. Multiple suicide attempts. The most recent one left her unconscious, intubated, and fighting for her life.

And in that hospital room, everything became clear.

This is not just rebellion.

This is not just “finding yourself.”

This is a spiritual battle.

There is confusion being called truth.

There are lies being affirmed as identity.

There is destruction being disguised as freedom.

And we are watching it play out in someone we love.

But hear this clearly…

We will not abandon truth to keep a relationship.

And we will not stop loving our daughter because she has walked away from both us and from it.

Both can exist.

We can stand firm in what we believe is right, and still ache for her, pray for her, and love her without condition.

Because this is not just about disagreement.

This is about life and death.

We have stood at her bedside begging God to save her life.

We have cried out with everything in us, holding onto the promise that “the Lord is close to the brokenhearted.”

And we believe He heard us.

But the grief is ongoing.

She still will not speak to us. We are blocked. Silenced. Cut off.

It is a strange and painful reality to feel like you have two children in one memory. The daughter you raised, laughed with, and loved openly… and the person who now lives a life you were never allowed to see or understand.

And still we stand.

Not in fear.

Not in silence.

But in faith.

We think of the prodigal son often. Not as a soft story, but as a real one. A story of rebellion, brokenness, and consequences. But also a story of a father who never chased the lie… and never stopped waiting for the truth.

That is where we are.

We are not chasing after a false version of love that requires us to deny what we believe.

We are standing at the door.

Watching.

Praying.

Believing.

Believing that truth still matters.

Believing that God still redeems.

Believing that no lie is stronger than His power to restore.

So we will keep loving her.

We will keep praying for her.

And we will keep standing in truth no matter how lonely that place may feel.

Because real love does not abandon truth.

And real truth does not abandon hope.