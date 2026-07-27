Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
5h

I am giving you a standing ovation! I know this pain, too. Hang onto truth, keep standing, keep praying! The story is not over! Lord, I pray for this daughter to be rescued from the lies and deception and pit that she is living in. May she reunite with you and her very loving parents.

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SJ's avatar
SJ
5h

Beautifully written. I know your pain.

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