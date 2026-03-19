Dear parents,



We are always learning as human beings. One of the most painful things is when we look back and start blaming ourselves. It is in our nature. Every father and mother looks in the mirror, looks at their life, especially at their children, and asks: what could I have done differently? Where did I fail? Why did I let this happen?



But when we look at what so many families are facing today, we see that this is not an isolated case. It is not only my son, your daughter, a nephew, a brother, or a sister. There are millions of people around the world going through the same thing.



Sometimes I think of it like a tsunami that came without warning. We prepare for problems we have seen before. We prepare for mistakes we already know. But this was something none of us imagined. It came suddenly and reached so many families at the same time, often with the same words, the same arguments, the same ready-made speeches.



When we read letters and testimonies from other parents, we see the same stories repeating over and over again. And this teaches us something important. We do not know everything. We are still learning.



I am over 50 years old, and even so, when my son was 22, I saw his life turn upside down. A loving, responsible, intelligent young man changed suddenly. He started painting his hair, taking hormones, getting involved with drugs, alcohol, and endless video games, losing responsibility with work and schedules.



If I knew three years ago what I know today, maybe I would have acted differently. Maybe I could have been better able to help. Maybe I could have warned other parents. But the truth is, that I was also learning. We still are.



Only God knows what comes next. I pray that it will be a spiritual awakening. Because there is a map written in the Bible, simple and clear, full of love and direction. When we follow that map, life has meaning. When we ignore it, take wrong exits, or throw the map away, the results are almost never good.



May God have mercy on us, on our children, and on all families.



Never stop loving. Never stop praying. Never lose hope.



God bless you all.