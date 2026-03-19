Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Motherforever's avatar
Motherforever
9h

Thank you, my son was in his early 30,´s. Praying and praying. For me it has been a personal spiritual awakening and now I pray he will follow.

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churchmusiclady's avatar
churchmusiclady
9h

The main lie from the pit of Hell goes back to the garden. "Did God REALLY say you would die if you ate the fruit?" "Did God REALLY make you a male/female? Surely you know better." So much of this is purely Biblical. Isaiah 45: 9 says, “Woe to those who quarrel with their Maker,

those who are nothing but potsherds

among the potsherds on the ground.

Does the clay say to the potter,

‘What are you making?’

Does your work say,

‘The potter has no hands’?"

None of this is a surprise to God. But it feels like a terrible tsunami to us. May God lead all of our precious kids out of this MADNESS.

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