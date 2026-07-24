Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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ML Vet's avatar
ML Vet
3h

I read this with the utmost compassion - and envy. She still lives at home and you still have a shred of influence. My 36 year old daughter is scheduled for a double mastectomy next Thursday. I feel like I'm waiting for the day of execution and I can do nothing. I hope with all my heart that things will go better for you - and her.

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
3h

I wish I could trade places with her as well. I would pull my son out of school, take away phone and internet, he'd be on lock down so fast his head would swim. But instead, im here as my now 38 year old son plans his sex rejection surgery as soon as possible. Parents that are still in a position of control need to realize they need to be swift and firm. Every day further pulls them into this cult, every time they use the requested wrong names or pronouns, it further solidifies it in their brains. Behave as if you're fighting for your child's life, because you are. Its just like grabbing a toddler before he runs into the street. They can't understand the danger no matter how much you tell them. You're not going to "reason" them out of this. They didn't "reason" their way into it, they "felt" it and feelings aren't facts or reality. As a parent, you have to just save them against their will. They'll be mad but so what? Being mad for a while is better than the other option.

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