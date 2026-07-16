Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Amy's avatar
Amy
5h

Great article! Having just now red the one in the Guardian you linked to. This bit just floored me:

"We can have conversations about fairness and equity in sports. In fact, we should. But the way we are conducting them is failing us. The line between debate and dehumanization has not just been crossed – it’s been erased. Opinion is being presented as fact. Disagreement is becoming ridicule. What masquerades as dialogue is amounting to something closer to public shaming."

Talk about a pot/kettle situation. I mean, they've been screaming at us, calling us TERFs and transphobes, for even asking to have this conversation. Your response was far kinder than mine would have been.

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Alibaba's avatar
Alibaba
4h

Just last night I was up late googling my daughter’s guidance counselor from high school. I felt like a psycho doing it but I was so angry about how she contributed to my daughter’s demise. The emotions that come throughout the day vary and a lot of times there is just so much anger and hate about what has happened to her. Grown ass adults helped put her on the trans path which hasn’t bode well for her at all. I wanted to know where this counselor was. I wanted to email letting them know how much they have ruined my kids life only to send them out in the world unprepared. All of the parenting I did unraveled in an instant.

The countless times I’ve been told I’m a bigot, transphobe, and have no decency for human beings plays through my mind. Referring to the article-how does a 4yr old transition? They don’t even know what that is. What is wrong with their parents?? It’s so interesting that folks think this is just conservatives spinning a narrative. I’ve never voted republican or democratic in my life, I’ve dated both sexes, I’ve played co-ed soccer (and there is a huge biological difference) and honestly had this not happened to my family I’m not sure what I would believe about the ideology. I’m so sick of the narrow minded narrative.

I’m so sick of being so incredibly angry. This has tormented mine and my family’s life and some days I’m just unsure what to do with that.

I refuse to be gaslit that biology and science aren’t real.

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