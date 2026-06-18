Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Christa's avatar
Christa
9h

So incredibly sorry about the loss of your daughter that was clearly propelled by the 'trans care' she received. I can't believe you are still willing to put energy into the fight for other children/young adults. Thank you, sincerely. I pray for peace for you.

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KMac's avatar
KMac
9h

Thank you for sharing your heartbreaking story. I'm sorry for your loss. I do believe that the internet platforms you noted are a large part of the problem and are pushing an ideology that creates mental chaos and confusion for young people. I think it also is addictive in nature and can become all consuming of a young person's thoughts and feelings; and can slowly alter their perspective on reality. Thank you for speaking out for those parents who are in this chaos now.

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