Bending Over Backwards
We’re bending over backwards to use the new words, to think the right thoughts, making believe that we all believe in nature making horrid mistakes on 40% of her 6th grade class. Are you sure it’s not contagious? The bandwagon is so overloaded, non-conformists have to hoof it… along with anyone else too late to the game to play the game correctly. I’d really rather have a live daughter who wasn’t taught to detest her body, who knows taking T will damage her bones, who wasn’t conned into wanting surgery just to be ok living in her own skin. I’d rather torch the bandwagon, take a long field trip to biology, and all set down our Kool-Aid cups than bend over backwards so damn far we break our backs and the world crashes down.
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Thank you. This is powerful. We are bending over backwards when we should be holding the line. We need to remember the Bible: Woe onto him that calls evil good and good evil, that put darkness for light and light for darkness. Hold the line dear parents.
I often think of King David and Absalom. Absalom misbehaved (with good reason) and run away for three years. David didn’t reach out to him. Absalom then reached out.
Our children on the other hand misbehaved with no good reason, often run away into the wilderness and despite us reaching out several times as we have done we get sheer cruelty.
What a messed up society we live in. We must return to God. We must hold the line.