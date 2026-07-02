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We’re bending over backwards to use the new words, to think the right thoughts, making believe that we all believe in nature making horrid mistakes on 40% of her 6th grade class. Are you sure it’s not contagious? The bandwagon is so overloaded, non-conformists have to hoof it… along with anyone else too late to the game to play the game correctly. I’d really rather have a live daughter who wasn’t taught to detest her body, who knows taking T will damage her bones, who wasn’t conned into wanting surgery just to be ok living in her own skin. I’d rather torch the bandwagon, take a long field trip to biology, and all set down our Kool-Aid cups than bend over backwards so damn far we break our backs and the world crashes down.