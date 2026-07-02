Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Natalia's avatar
Natalia
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Thank you. This is powerful. We are bending over backwards when we should be holding the line. We need to remember the Bible: Woe onto him that calls evil good and good evil, that put darkness for light and light for darkness. Hold the line dear parents.

I often think of King David and Absalom. Absalom misbehaved (with good reason) and run away for three years. David didn’t reach out to him. Absalom then reached out.

Our children on the other hand misbehaved with no good reason, often run away into the wilderness and despite us reaching out several times as we have done we get sheer cruelty.

What a messed up society we live in. We must return to God. We must hold the line.

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