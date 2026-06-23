Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Mollie Kaye's avatar
Mollie Kaye
4h

I constantly reference the 70s version of the film “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” to capture the terror and alienation I feel as one of the people who refuses to go to sleep and surrender to being “changed.”

It is exhausting to stay awake, and resist being taken over by a force so ubiquitous, so overwhelming, that it seems to have destroyed every relationship, all sense of societal trust— silently, overnight.

The image I keep posting as a meme is the Donald Sutherland “point and shriek”— those who have become part of the “new” (progressive) army of the unified thought group make sure that those who are resisting are destroyed. You can try to hide, but they find you, and when they do, their eyes become wide, they raise their stiff arm to point you out, and they emit an ear-splitting, sustained shriek to call in the others who will help eliminate the threat these free thinkers pose.

We all fell asleep that night the “trans rights activists” planted their seeds to change the earth. Most were unaware. Some were glad. And a handful have resisted.

The body horror of that film also applies. The body you are, the body you know (and you are meant in that film to see the horror of having what was “you” be replaced by a simulacrum) is destroyed. To be watching this society-wide, alien force take hold of children and adolescents to destroy their healthy bodies has been unbearable to me.

Why do I care so much about this “tiny number of people”? Why wouldn’t I? It’s not a tiny thing, it’s the whole society being changed. And when I say I’m concerned, people with wide-open buggy eyes stiff-arm point at me and shriek their ear-splitting shriek to alert the others that I am a threat.

I am living in a horror movie.

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Tom
3h

Once the scalpels come out . . . actual body parts get snatched.

I agree, there is a true reality that is being suppressed, buried, hidden and ignored.

This plague is one more way people resist our real Creator and His Truth.

He is the Way.

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