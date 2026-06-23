When I first watched the movie, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, I saw it as science fiction. Today, it feels more like a metaphor for what many parents are experiencing. Many of us remember our children before all of this began. We remember their personalities, their dreams, their interests, their sense of humor, and the unique qualities that made them who they were.

We knew them intimately because we raised them, loved them, and walked beside them through every stage of life. Then, something changed. The person standing in front of us may look exactly the same, but it often feels as though the person we once knew has disappeared behind a wall. The language changes. The beliefs change. The friend groups change. The priorities change. The relationship with the family changes.

In many cases, the person begins repeating the same phrases, using the same terminology, following the same script, and arriving at the same conclusions as countless others we have never met.

As parents, it can feel similar to the body snatcher story. Not because we believe our children have literally been replaced, but because the transformation can be so sudden and so complete that we sometimes feel as though the son or daughter we knew has been hidden away somewhere beyond our reach. What makes this experience especially painful is that one of the first casualties is often the parent-child relationship itself.

The very people who have loved and protected these young adults their entire lives are frequently portrayed as obstacles, threats, or enemies. Family bonds weaken. Communication breaks down. Trust is damaged. Parents who ask questions out of concern are often dismissed, blocked, or accused of hostility.

Many parents describe feeling helpless, as though their child has been isolated from the people who know them best and care for them most.

The body snatcher metaphor resonates because it captures that sense of loss. We look at our children and still see the face we love, but we struggle to recognize the person behind it. We remember the son or daughter who once shared our values, our memories, and our connection, and we wonder where that person has gone.

Yet unlike the movie, our story is not one of hopelessness. We continue to believe that our children are still there. We believe that beneath the confusion, the fear, the social pressures, and the influences surrounding them, the person we love remains. We continue to hope. We continue to pray. We continue to keep the door open because parents never stop loving their children. No matter how distant they may seem, we never stop hoping that one day they will find their way back to themselves.

In the movie, people searched for a way to stop the invasion. They searched for an antidote that could restore those who had been taken. In many ways, parents today are searching for an antidote as well. We are searching for something that can break through the confusion, restore relationships, and help our children reconnect with who they once were.

Many people have different ideas about what that antidote might be. As for me, my antidote is my faith. I believe that the son I raised is still there. I believe that beneath the confusion, the influences, the fear, the social pressures, and the new identity that has taken hold, the person God created remains.