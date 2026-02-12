Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Christenson's avatar
Mark Christenson
Feb 12

This hits hard, especially because in the last week we’ve learned our daughter is pursuing a double-mastectomy.

Please, God, show her Your truth, and save her from the wretched lie.

Reply
Share
19 replies
Theresa Wilson's avatar
Theresa Wilson
Feb 12

Beautiful. Lately I been listening to the Greg Allman song, "Bring it on back" and always think of our daughter. I would love to have her back in our lives.

Reply
Share
1 reply
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture