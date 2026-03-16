Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
33m

Exactly: "As youth digital safety advocate Officer Gomez says, “don’t confidently believe your parenting is stronger than billion-dollar social media algorithms.” And if your child is on the Autism spectrum, they are at far greater risk of being radicalized. It can be alluring to socialize online with people where there is no need for eye contact, reading social cues, or body language, along with feeling a sense of belonging."

My daughter (on the autism spectrum) has vanished and gone "off-grid", so I may never see her again either. Early on, she was on social media around the clock...

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mama Bear Proud's avatar
Mama Bear Proud
21m

Many, even those in the GC therapy field, do not seem to understand how vulnerable youth can be brainwashed into this. And since we have a "gender affirming" cultural beast giving credence to pseudoscience in medicine, therapy, government, schools and TRAs, how can vulnerable youth keep it from indoctrinating them?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture