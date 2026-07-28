Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Joy North's avatar
Joy North
4h

I have written 3 different letters to professors and educational staff at my son's college when he was transitioning and breaking off his family. I sent them research, spoke of emotional concerns, mental health concerns, parental and family concerns. They basically did nothing, gave me no information, and I felt invalidated. I eventually threatened them with the potential lawsuits coming their way from desisters and cautioned them to consider the medical and affirmative stance they were taking, and told them that if anything happened to my son, I would be one of the folks with a lawsuit against them.

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S. Gordon's avatar
S. Gordon
4h

I'm curious what the responses have been from the professors.

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