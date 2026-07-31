Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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distressed parent's avatar
distressed parent
5hEdited

I am exhausted on every level by what this nightmare has done to my son, and by extension myself, husband and actual daughter. I often feel worse when I try to share the horror with others. There is invariaby a lack of outrage that also includes a push to just-move-on already, as if having my precious son stolen is just a blip in life. Thankfully, I have learned to cope as best I can and focus on the blessings that do remain. That said, along with exhaustion, I am also disgusted by this whole heinous ideology and everyone on the front lines of poisoning my son and destroying my intact family.

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Jennifer Bond Baker's avatar
Jennifer Bond Baker
5h

A family member has told me not to worry about my estranged son (now 5+ years into this), that “he’s probably found community.” As if what he is doing is just an alternative lifestyle and not destructive to his person and to our family. I don’t have the strength nor desire to try to change this person’s mind. It’s all I can do to protect my own mind and heart from despair; to keep my own sanity. Not listening to gaslighting (from the well meaning but ignorant) is part of that safeguarding.

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