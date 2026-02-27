Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
10h

Yes, the kids use the "same roadmap" and scripts. We must connect the dots to figure out how to disconnect them and reclaim our kids from the cult that ensnared them.

Reply
Share
John Moore's avatar
John Moore
10h

I make no apologies for being a conspiracy theorist.

You are right in identifying the effect the plandemic had on children and in promoting sexual deviance. That was the intent all along.

We are in damage control mode, which means that parents must be a brick wall between their children and anything LGBT. It is doable.

Reply
Share
4 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture