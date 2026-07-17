Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Lunafalls's avatar
Lunafalls
2h

I got into an online argument with someone who stated that hormones and surgeries "turn a male into a biological woman". His liberal sensibilities just wouldn't allow him to admit otherwise, even when confronted with how unscientific that was.

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Mama Ain't Playin''s avatar
Mama Ain't Playin'
2h

"No children are getting gender affirming care in this country/No children are getting hormones/No children are getting surgeries/Maybe she got a mastectomy at 13 because she had breast cancer?"

"Puberty blockers are fully reversable."

"We'll be your glitter family."

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