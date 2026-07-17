Sometimes, ya just gotta laugh…



In the uncertainty about the futures for our trans-identified children, it’s difficult to find a distraction from the darkness. But in some moments of reading the many online exchanges I’ve seen regarding trans ideology, there were times where I just had to laugh.

And laughing is OK.

Below is a collection of the most bizarre statements I’ve seen trans supporters use to justify their stance on the topic:



“The body turns testosterone into estrogen, and that’s why all those biker dudes end up with breast cancer.”

“No child gets hormones, unless their dad has ED [erectile dysfunction], forgets to wash his hands after injecting testosterone, and then touches his child.”

"A trans child is a child that experiences either gender dysphoria or gender euphoria for extended periods of time while either actively suppressing or expressing a gender that is not aligned with their biological sex and examined by professionals to ensure that this is the case."

"you're getting sex and gender confused, we're aren't females, real females but we're women. Just women that are male"

Help us build the list! What crazy explanations have you seen or heard from trans supporters in discussions about transgender ideology? Please add them in the comments.



