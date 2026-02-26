Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Nailed it well. It's a cult, and many of our kids are still held hostage in the cult and have cut off their parents and families.

Expose, expose, expose until the cult is dismantled.

The thing that makes this the most powerful cult of all, and the most difficult to extract someone from, is the fact that it is supported and led by all of the pillars of society - from beloved President Biden, who urged parents to transition their children for their health and safety (and Obama also), to a majority of our beloved entertainers, to journalists, to large corporations, to schools and colleges, teachers and professors, hospitals, doctors and therapists, politicians and judges, and friends and neighbors.

It's quite difficult to extricate your child from a cult when everyone around them - all of those who their loved ones would normally count on to help extricate them from a cult - wants them to stay in the cult. To me, social media is like an enzyme, but this leader is everywhere and much more powerful than any single charismatic cult leader possibly could be!

