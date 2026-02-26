Of all these cults, gender ideology is the worst.

Gender ideology has many attributes of cults. How does gender ideology compare directly with Scientology, The Unification Church (“Moonies”), the People’s Temple and other infamous cults? If you compare the practices of organizations commonly recognized as cults against all the practices and conventions of gender ideology, it’s chilling to realize that gender ideology is the most destructive cult of all. All of the worst traits of these cults, both big concepts and minor details, are present in gender ideology.

Solving a Problem - Scientology offers a “path of auditing (counseling) and training to restore spiritual awareness and abilities, leading to higher spiritual states.” The Unification Church offers “inner healing, true fellowship, and purpose.” Gender ideology offers the opportunity to “live your true life”, because you were “born in the wrong body.” All of these organizations prey on unhappy people who see problems in either society or themselves or both.

No Treatment for Psychiatric Conditions - Scientologists don’t want people with psychiatric issues to be treated. Scientology has the answer with their own solution, the introspection rundown. The Unification Church focuses on “intense spiritual indoctrination” to address mental illness. Gender ideology states that “transition” is the cure for all mental health conditions: If anyone with symptoms of anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, or any other mental health condition says the word “trans”, then “transition” immediately becomes the primary and only treatment.

Members for Life - Scientologists often sign “billion-year” contracts (when becoming a member of Scientology’s Sea Org), which easily spans the members’ entire life. Gender ideology members make changes to their bodies that cannot be reversed. It’s the same idea.

Control - The central practice in scientology is “auditing”, which takes place between an “auditor” and a “preclear”. The stated purpose is for the auditor to help the preclear remove their mental traumas. Research in clinical psychology has found that the purpose of auditing is to create dependency and obedience in the subject. The equivalent practice in gender ideology is a purely 21st century invention - interaction with social media. If a member of gender ideology has questions or concerns about their gender, their friends, or just about anything, social media has the answer.

Money - As a scientologist, you buy books, take classes and are “audited” all for exorbitant prices. Scientology raises a lot of money this way. Members of the Unification Church are expected to make significant monetary donations (10% of their income) along with additional donations. Doctors and pharmaceutical companies extract boat loads of money from gender ideology members for drugs and a never-ending line of surgeries. Cults often make someone or some group very wealthy. Gender ideology is no different.

Shutting Out Family - Scientology demands its members “disconnect” from family members who criticize scientology in any way. Requiring members to cease contact with nonbelievers is and has been practiced by the People’s Temple and The Unification Church. Gender ideology demands that members go “no contact” with family members or anyone who does not recognize their new identity. Only abusive cults demand that members stop all contact with family members who are non-believers. This is a defining attribute of a cult.

Suppressive Persons, Transphobes, and Defectors - Scientology labels a detractor a “suppressive person”, who should be subjected to harassment and disconnection. The People’s Temple referred to former members as “defectors”. Gender ideology labels a detractor a “transphobe”, who should be avoided and shunned, and if relevant, cancelled.

Family Destruction - Scientology’s “disconnection” and gender ideology’s “no contact” practices make both of these cults family destroyers. Both ideologies emphasize that your biological family is unimportant - your “new” family is all that matters. Gender ideology, like many cults, is a family destroyer.

Cult Leaders - Scientology had L. Ron Hubbard. The Unification Church had, naturally, Sun Myung Moon. The People’s Temple had Jim Jones. These were all leaders of their respective cults, and they have all passed away. Who is the leader of gender ideology? Gender ideology has a 21st century leader: social media. Preposterous? As mentioned in the attributes of gender ideology, social media can act like a cult leader. And social media has the advantage that it is immortal. In the current social/technical environment, social media cannot be shut down. Social media also has the advantage that everyone can participate, and become part of the cult leadership. Many sci-fi dystopian realities have been imagined where the leader of the government/cult/religion is the collective itself. Gender ideology is exactly one such dystopian creation, and it exists today. The immortality of social media makes gender ideology’s leader more dangerous than any individual.

Suicide - Jim Jones committed suicide along with the mass murder/suicide of his followers in 1978. It was a horrific loss of American lives. Talk of suicide is an integral part of gender ideology: How many parents have heard the “dead daughter or live son” threat, implying their child is at risk of suicide if she doesn’t immediately “transition”? Jim Jones directed his followers to commit suicide. In gender ideology, once the word “trans” is mentioned, a child or young adult is essentially threatened with suicide by trans supporters (in this case, doctors and psychologists) of this cult. Gender ideology is the suicide cult: Once someone shows interest, he is threatened with suicide if he doesn’t join.

Escape - When members of these ideologies stop believing, they refer to their new revelation as an “escape” from what they now consider a cult, and that they were living a lie. Scientologists disconnect from ex-members and often accuse ex-members of moral failings, crimes, and worse. Followers of gender ideology completely abandon anyone who stops believing and starts to detransition, often accusing the person of “never having been trans.” Gender doctors and psychologists often refuse all contact with detransitioners.

All of these organizations are nightmares. However gender ideology seems to have the absolute worst attributes of all of them. Looking at Scientology, The Unification Church, People’s Temple and gender ideology, the most destructive one is….gender ideology. It’s not even close.