When you say deadname
Hate is the claim
For part of you, you wish dead
And everything you wish to shed
You don’t understand
I cannot hate you on command
When you say deadname, you see gender
This is something I cannot render
When you say deadname, I see you
An infant swaddled and feelings I never knew
I see your handwriting
And thoughts you were citing
I see your stocking hung by the tree
Your eyes with wonder, bright as can be
I see your tears in a project, proudly on display
Among many lined up in the hallway
I see you in bed, cozy and warm, hair a mess
And your mind at rest
So you see, this is what I see
Please don’t hate me
I see your friend standing at the door
Asking for you to go and explore
I see your bravery, growth and strength
Standing on the risers though your voice may shake
I see a reel of your birthday cakes
And my heart aches
I see your struggles, joy and pain on stage
As a gaze upon the graduation page
So you see, this is what I see
Please don’t hate me
Others say I am mean
How can that be?
They can’t see you
The way that I do
From the moment I knew of you, till beyond time
I love all of you, how is that a crime?
I don’t blame you for their lie
They told you, change your name or die
So you see, this is what I see
Please don’t hate me
Then, now, and forever
My love will not end, not ever
Love,
Mom
This made me cry. I miss my daughter so much! 🥲
After years in this madness I don’t usually cry at the essays anymore but this one really hit me. The new name isn’t just a name change. Its hurtful. It’s an attempt to over-write the entire childhood that only the parents fully and truly remember and treasure and replace it with a falsehood.