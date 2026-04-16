Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Patty Hogan's avatar
Patty Hogan
3h

This made me cry. I miss my daughter so much! 🥲

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KGGKB's avatar
KGGKB
1h

After years in this madness I don’t usually cry at the essays anymore but this one really hit me. The new name isn’t just a name change. Its hurtful. It’s an attempt to over-write the entire childhood that only the parents fully and truly remember and treasure and replace it with a falsehood.

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