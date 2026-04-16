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When you say deadname Hate is the claim For part of you, you wish dead And everything you wish to shed You don’t understand I cannot hate you on command When you say deadname, you see gender This is something I cannot render When you say deadname, I see you An infant swaddled and feelings I never knew I see your handwriting And thoughts you were citing I see your stocking hung by the tree Your eyes with wonder, bright as can be I see your tears in a project, proudly on display Among many lined up in the hallway I see you in bed, cozy and warm, hair a mess And your mind at rest So you see, this is what I see Please don’t hate me I see your friend standing at the door Asking for you to go and explore I see your bravery, growth and strength Standing on the risers though your voice may shake I see a reel of your birthday cakes And my heart aches I see your struggles, joy and pain on stage As a gaze upon the graduation page So you see, this is what I see Please don’t hate me Others say I am mean How can that be? They can’t see you The way that I do From the moment I knew of you, till beyond time I love all of you, how is that a crime? I don’t blame you for their lie They told you, change your name or die So you see, this is what I see Please don’t hate me Then, now, and forever My love will not end, not ever Love, Mom